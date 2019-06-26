Trump says he'd rather have Draghi as Fed chair

President Donald Trump said he'd rather have European Central Bank President Mario Draghi running the U.S.'s central bank "instead of our Fed person," alluding to Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who Trump nominated to the spot in 2017.

Trump discussed the Fed chair, among other topics, in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

Powell should not have increased interest rates as much as he did, Trump said.

In addition, the president contends he has "the right" to demote or fire Powell.

