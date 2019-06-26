Timelines slip for Tullow Oil projects in Kenya, Uganda

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) says it has delayed the final investment decision for its Kenya project into next year and has not yet sealed a tax deal in Uganda that is needed for the progress of its plans there with Total (NYSE:TOT).

Tullow says the Kenya delay is due to authorities asking for additional community consultations, which the company expects to be submitted in this year's H2, later than it had expected.

The company had planned to give the FID by the end of 2019 for its onshore Kenyan oilfields, which it anticipates will produce as much as 100K bbl/day.

In Uganda, progress also is slower than expected, as a tax deal needed to close the $900M sale of a stake in its Ugandan fields to TOT is pending; as recently as April, Tullow said it expected the Uganda talks to conclude shortly.