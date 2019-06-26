FedEx CEO hammers at trade policies

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) CEO Fred Smith went off script a little bit during the company's post-earnings conference call to highlight dramatically the impact of the U.S.-China trade battle.

"We’ve been very disappointed over the last few years with the assumptions that we made on the growth in international trade, particularly with the Trump administration. The United States policy since 1934 with Roosevelt and the Secretary of State Cordell Hull was to expand international trade," reminds Smith.

While Smith doesn't agree with the Chinese mercantilist position, he's clearly no fan of protectionism either.

Smith states that he hopes there's not going to be any further deterioration in U.S.-China trade relations and notes for the company's part it has cooperated fully with the Huawei misrouted packages investigation.

On Wall Street, there were a couple of price target lowerings (BAML to $170, Credit Suisse to $175), but mainly FedEx's weak macro outlook was anticipated with shares up 0.14% in early trading.

