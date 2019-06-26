Daré Bioscience completes enrollment in pre-pivotal Ovaprene study

Daré Bioscience (DARE) announces the completion of enrollment in a small open-label study evaluating its hormone-free Ovaprene intravaginal contraceptive ring in a postcoital setting. Topline results should be available in Q4. If all goes well, a larger-scale pivotal study is next up.

The company says the device integrates a permeable polymer matrix barrier in the center of a small silicone ring with the release of a locally acting agent that impedes sperm motility, adding that it is designed to provide similar contraceptive performance to a diaphragm and short-acting hormonal methods (e.g., contraceptive pill, patches, vaginal ring).