Schnitzer Steel up 4% post Q3 earnings beat

Schnitzer Steel rises (SCHN +4.2% ) as Q3 earnings came in above expectations, though the company reported lower revenues and earnings on Y/Y basis.

Consolidated sales declined ~16% Y/Y, led by lower sales, volume and prices, across both Auto & Metals Recycling and Cascade Steel & Scrap segments.

Auto & Metals Recycling sales declined 19% to $429M and Cascade Steel and Scrap revenues was down 6.6% to $121.4M.

Ferrous sales volumes decreased 5% to 938k long tons, with net prices down 13% to $293/LT; however and nonferrous sales volumes was up 5% to 154k LT with prices lower 16% to $0.62/LT.

Auto & Metals Recycling operating income declined 47% to $29M or $31 per ferrous ton; Cascade Steel and Scrap operating income was down 25% to $8M.

Finished steel sales volumes was down 7% to 130k ST, with average prices stagnant at $703/ST, reflecting low levels of steel imports.

The Company generated operating cash flow of $40M, and ended the quarter with total debt of $142M and net of cash of $134M.

