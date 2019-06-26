Tucows -6.6% amid new short report

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is sliding out of today's open, down 6.6% , after Kerrisdale Capital has issued a new short report calling it "three terrible businesses in one."

The stock's worth about half what its current price is, Kerrisdale says, and the company is redeploying cash into an "ill-fated" fiber network experiment while operating two declining legacy tech/telecom businesses.

Kerrisdale expects the company will miss on top and bottom lines in 2019 and that those shortfalls will widen in 2020 and 2021.

Short interest on Tucows is running about 17% of its float.