Stocks rise as Mnuchin raises U.S.-China trade hopes

Stocks are off to a higher start, helped by comments from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin that a trade deal was 90% complete; Dow +0.3%, S&P +0.4%, Nasdaq +1%.
This market is highly sensitive to any positive sounding trade news - even if it has been heard before - while it awaits the planned meeting between Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi at this weekend's G-20 summit.
Major European markets eke out gains, with Germany's DAX +0.3%, U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2%.
In the U.S., Micron (+11.3%) surges after releasing strong quarterly earnings and saying it is starting to see early signs of demand improvement, while FedEx (-1%) topped earnings expectations but issued downside 2020 earnings guidance.
Information technology (+1.4%) shoots to the top of the early S&P sector leaderboard, followed by energy (+1.1%), and consumer discretionary (+0.5%), while defensive-oriented consumer staples (-0.6%), real estate (-0.4%), utilities (-0.4%) and health care (-0.2%) fall back.
U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, leaving the two-year yield unchanged at 1.74% and the 10-year yield 3 bps higher at 2.02%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 96.29.
U.S. WTI crude oil recently spiked, now +2.7% to $59.42/bbl
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox