Stocks rise as Mnuchin raises U.S.-China trade hopes

Stocks are off to a higher start, helped by comments from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin that a trade deal was 90% complete; Dow +0.3% , S&P +0.4% , Nasdaq +1% .

This market is highly sensitive to any positive sounding trade news - even if it has been heard before - while it awaits the planned meeting between Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi at this weekend's G-20 summit.

Major European markets eke out gains, with Germany's DAX +0.3% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In the U.S., Micron ( +11.3% ) surges after releasing strong quarterly earnings and saying it is starting to see early signs of demand improvement, while FedEx ( -1% ) topped earnings expectations but issued downside 2020 earnings guidance.

Information technology ( +1.4% ) shoots to the top of the early S&P sector leaderboard, followed by energy ( +1.1% ), and consumer discretionary ( +0.5% ), while defensive-oriented consumer staples ( -0.6% ), real estate ( -0.4% ), utilities ( -0.4% ) and health care ( -0.2% ) fall back.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, leaving the two-year yield unchanged at 1.74% and the 10-year yield 3 bps higher at 2.02%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 96.29.