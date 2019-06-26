Barclays, Annaly weigh in on Frannie reform

Barclays (BCS +1.2%) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY -0.1%) release a new joint-study that suggests steps policymakers could take to reform Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -0.8%) and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -1%) and eventually release them from government control.
Four main takeaways from the report:
A revolving credit-risk transfer structure could enable the GSEs to shed credit risk on most future production, which would avoid execution risk while protecting the taxpayer;
To attract private capital, the GSEs could shrink their presence in areas that aren't part of their core mandate, such as second homes, investor, and jumbo mortgages; by pricing such loans without factoring in the advantages of the government backstop, the private sector would be able to compete;
To create more competition, Congress needs to tackle the complicated task of passing legislation that replaces the GSE duopoly with multiple smaller guarantors;
GSE reform must provide a smooth transition path from the current system to an alternative one with more private capital and less government involvement; GSEs have "enormous advantages" over new entrants in terms of infrastructure, market share, and the implied government backstop; an overriding goal of GSE reform legislation must be to level the playing field to the extent possible, the report says.
