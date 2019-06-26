Turning Point Brands moves forward with hemp processing plans

Turning Point Brands (TPB +0.1% ) discloses that it received conditional approval from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to participate in the Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program and has been awarded a processor/handler license for its Nu-X Ventures subsidiary.

"Nu-X continues to accelerate its investments in the burgeoning CBD industry. Through our participation in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program, we are positioned both to assist Kentucky farmers in developing their CBD market capabilities and to strengthen our own position as an innovative leader in this exciting market," says Nu-X President Graham Purdy.

Source: Press Release