Mueller Water -9% on Goldman downgrade

Seeing near-to-medium term downside risk to consensus estimates given his expectation for weaker incremental margins, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee downgraded Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Sell from Neutral.

He also cut his price target to $8 (from $10), triggering shares to fall nearly 9% in early trade, saying the company has industry-leading exposure to the housing end market, which is likely to be an ongoing headwind.

While most of the Sell Side has an Outperform rating on the stock, SA Author's and Quant's Bearish rating is more in line with Goldman.