Fund managers bypass banks in meeting with CEOs - WSJ

A group of fund managers is banding together to organize a series of private conferences where their analysts get to meet CEOs of the companies in which they invest, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

That threatens millions of dollars that Wall Street banks make each year for introducing their investor clients to the managers in whose companies they own stock.

Fidelity Investments, Capital Group, Wellington Management, T. Rowe Price Group (TROW +0.1% ), and Norway's government fund are planning such conferences on their own, the people told the WSJ.

The conference being organized by the five firms could threaten popular conferences hosted by banks including Barclays (BCS +1.3% ) and Bank of America (BAC +0.9% ).

Corporate access has been one of the few cash cows left for banks and their research arms as companies increasingly borrow straight from loan funds, without hiring a bank to underwrite and place the debt. Also, solo advisers help them design complex derivatives for much less that what Goldman Sachs (GS +0.6% ) or JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.2% ) would charge.

