More on Actuant Q3 earnings

Actuant (ATU -5.9% ) reports Q3 sales of $295.3M down ~7% Y/Y; core sales improved 3%, while foreign currency rate changes decreased net sales by 4% and divestitures resulted in reduced sales by 6%.

Industrial Tools & Services segment revenues $167M, +5% and delivered a core net sales increase of 8%

The company says strong performance of IT&S segment was driven by solid product sales in North America and very strong service sales in the Middle East and North Sea, and despite challenging year-over-year comparisons, this quarter marks five consecutive quarters of total core growth and seven quarters of core product sales growth within the consolidated IT&S business.

Engineered Components & Systems segment declined ~19% to $129M and core net sales decrease of 2%, due to due to weather-related challenges in the US agriculture market, as well as softer US frac and European truck markets.

Adjusted operating margin expands ~280bps to 13.5%, adjusted EBITDA margin up ~190bps to 15.9%

Achieved net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.8x down from 2.6x last year.

For Q4, the company forecasts sales of $265M - $275M, with adjusted EBITDA between $38M - $42M and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.25 to $0.31.

