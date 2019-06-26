Japanese automakers unite in self-driving tech push

Mazda Motor (OTCPK:MZDAY), Suzuki Motor (OTCPK:SZKMY), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Daihatsu Motor (OTCPK:DHTMY, OTC:DHTMF) and Isuzu Motors (OTCPK:ISUZF, OTCPK:ISUZY) are set to join a self-driving venture between SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) and Toyota (NYSE:TM).

Honda (NYSE:HMC) already joined the Monet Technologies self-driving venture in March.

Monet is planning to export a basic version of its on-demand self-driving service platform in Southeast Asia as a simple transportation service or airport shuttle system. The company has long-term plans to introduce on-demand bus and car services in Japan. Eventually, Monet's global ambitions could place it in competition with SoftBank portfolio companies (Uber Technologies, Didi Chuxing, Grab/Ola and GM's Cruise).