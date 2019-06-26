Barrick Gold reiterates Acacia offer, says mine plans need changes

Barrick Gold (GOLD -1.6% ) is sticking with its offer to buy out Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF), saying assumptions made by the smaller company about its mine plans were out of touch.

Acacia recently said majority shareholder Barrick's proposal undervalued its mine plans and appeared to ignore the value of its exploration and development assets, but Barrick says Acacia did not raise any points it had not already considered.

Barrick says it remains "firmly of the view that certain assumptions made by Acacia in relation to its mine plans are not appropriately risked or supportable and that adjustments should be made."