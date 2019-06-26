Healthcare stocks under pressure ahead of Dem debate

Medical stocks are largely in the red in early trade, extending their near-term selloff ahead to tonight's first debate between Democratic presidential hopefuls in Miami. All have proposed various schemes for extending healthcare coverage and corralling drug price increases.

Selected tickers: Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV -1.2% ), Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT -1.3% ), Abbott (ABT -1.3% ), AstraZeneca (AZN -1.3% ), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.8% ), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1% ), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -2% ), Eli Lilly (LLY -2.9% ), Novo Nordisk (NVO -0.5% ), Novartis (NVS -1.2% ), Pfizer (PFE -1.5% ), Amgen (AMGN -0.5% ), Biogen (BIIB -1.5% ), Gilead Sciences (GILD -2% ), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -0.9% ), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR -3.3% ), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -1.9% ), Incyte (INCY -1.5% ), Sage Therapeutics (SAGE -1.2% ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH -1.1% ), Cardinal Health (CAH -0.2% ), McKesson (MCK -1.2% ), AmerisourceBergen (ABC -0.6% ), Tenet Healthcare (THC -1.8% ), HCA (HCA -1.5% ), Humana (HUM -0.2% )