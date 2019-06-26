Healthcare stocks under pressure ahead of Dem debate

Medical stocks are largely in the red in early trade, extending their near-term selloff ahead to tonight's first debate between Democratic presidential hopefuls in Miami. All have proposed various schemes for extending healthcare coverage and corralling drug price increases.
Selected tickers: Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV -1.2%), Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT -1.3%), Abbott (ABT -1.3%), AstraZeneca (AZN -1.3%), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.8%), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -2%), Eli Lilly (LLY -2.9%), Novo Nordisk (NVO -0.5%), Novartis (NVS -1.2%), Pfizer (PFE -1.5%), Amgen (AMGN -0.5%), Biogen (BIIB -1.5%), Gilead Sciences (GILD -2%), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -0.9%), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR -3.3%), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -1.9%), Incyte (INCY -1.5%), Sage Therapeutics (SAGE -1.2%), UnitedHealth Group (UNH -1.1%), Cardinal Health (CAH -0.2%), McKesson (MCK -1.2%), AmerisourceBergen (ABC -0.6%), Tenet Healthcare (THC -1.8%), HCA (HCA -1.5%), Humana (HUM -0.2%)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox