Detonations could have triggered Vale dam collapse, says Brazil police official

Brazil's chief police officer looking into the deadly collapse of Vale's (VALE +0.2% ) mining waste dam in January tells WSJ he is investigating whether detonations carried out by the company that day could have triggered the disaster.

The official says police forensic studies suggest Vale may have carried out an explosion at the mine less than a mile from the dam hours before it collapsed, and says police have information that there were daily detonations at the mine.

Vale denies conducting any detonations at the mine near the town of Brumadinho in the hours before the dam collapsed; it says it did carry out two explosions that day only after the dam already ruptured.