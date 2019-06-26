Decline in aircraft orders dent May durable goods headline

While durable goods' decline in May was worse than expected, core durable goods -- which strip out transportation-equipment -- came in better than expected.

Core durable goods new orders increased 0.3% vs. the estimate of +0.1%.

Here's what dragged down the headline number -- aircraft and parts; non-defense aircraft and parts' new orders sank 28% following a 39% fall in April and defense aircraft and parts fell 15% after a 4.3% decline in April.

Previously: Boeing's May, YTD deliveries tumble amid 737 MAX grounding (June 11)