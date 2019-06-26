Tech | M&A | Top News

Dish talks over Sprint/T-Mobile to go another week - CNBC

|About: DISH Network Corporation (DISH)|By:, SA News Editor

Talks with Dish Network (DISH +0.8%) over the $26B merger of Sprint (S -2%) and T-Mobile (TMUS -1.2%) are expected to drag into next week, CNBC's David Faber says, though he notes Dish's Charlie Ergen isn't the hold-up this time.

It rather looks like T-Mobile and its parent, Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.3%), might be balking at what the Justice Dept. wants it to give up in order to establish a fourth national wireless competitor.

"Where does it all end up? Well, at least it appears it's going to extend into next week," Faber says. "Don't forget the Germans here; they've got a big, important role to play."

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox