BAML warns on organic grocery deflation

Bank of America Merrill Lynch warns that deflationary pressure continues to build in the natural and organic parts of the grocery store sector.
The firm points to deflation in Nielsen grocery pricing data and see elevated promotional activity in produce as having an impact.
After factoring in the organic pricing trends, the BAML analyst team lowers it price objective on Underperform-rated Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +0.2%) to $17 from $19 and drops its PO on Buy-rated Kroger (KR -1.1%) to $28 from $30.
