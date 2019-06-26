Target rides out tech glitch weekend

Target (TGT +0.4% ) saw no significant decrease in visits for the days following the weekend of tech glitches earlier this month, according to data from Placer.

Placer reports visits to Target have been almost exactly at the baseline for 2019 in the period that has followed the checkout outages.

The overall view on Target traffic is also favorable.

"Among the top ten grocery and mass merchandise brands in the US, Target amounted for a whopping 15% of overall visits. Not only did many people come into stores, but they also tended to stay with average visit durations amounting to 41 minutes, behind only Walmart and Costco among the top ten in the category," notes Placer.