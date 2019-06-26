Citi launches tool to flag suspicious payment activity before clearing

Citigroup's (C +1.3% ) Treasury and Trade Solutions unit rolls out in 90 countries its Payment Outlier Detection solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify payments that don't conform to clients' past pattern of payment activity.

The service allows clients to review and approve or reject such outlier payments through Citi's institutional electronic banking platforms -- CitiDirect BE and CitiConnect.

Citi Payment Outlier Detection’s machine learning technology automatically adjusts controls to monitor discrepancies and changes in client payment behavior, allowing for the analysis and identification of potential anomalies in affected payments before they are sent for clearing.

The launch follows a global pilot with 20 clients.