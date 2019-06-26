Ericsson to build automated U.S. factory for 5G radios

Ericsson (ERIC -0.5% ) has announced plans to build its first fully automated smart factory in the United States, to build 5G radios.

The facility will make Advanced Antenna System radios (particularly useful to extend rural coverage) as well as 5G radios for urban areas.

The location is yet to be announced as they company's talking with state and local authorities. But it's committed to being operational in early 2020.

It's a move of a piece with its global supply chain approach, the company says, in order to work more closely with customers in European, Asian and American operations.

Ericsson had begun operations (through a production partner) for the first radios produced for the U.S. market at the end of 2018, and had established a software development R&D site in Austin, Texas.