Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note

Wedbush's Daniel Ives says this morning's positive US-China comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin could end up removing a major overhang for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
Mnuchin said the countries are "about 90% there" towards a trade deal and indicated positive news could come out of the Trump-Xi meeting at this weekend's G20 summit.
Ives writes that the Street has been factoring in the worst case trade scenario for Apple with the stock currently reflecting longer-term risk of a potential $2 EPS loss.
Wedbush thinks resolved trade tensions could add $20 to $25 per share to Apple in the coming months.
The firm maintains an Outperform rating and $235 PT.
Apple shares are up 2.2% to $199.89.
Apple has a Very Bullish Quant rating.
