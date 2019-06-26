Oil surges after biggest U.S. crude inventory drawdown in nearly three years

U.S. crude prices extend previous gains after EIA data showed domestic stockpiles plunged 12.8M barrels for the week ended June 21, the biggest weekly decline since a 14.5M-barrel draw in September 2016; WTI +3.5% to $59.83/bbl, Brent +2.7% at $66.81/bbl.

Analyst consensus from S&P Global Platts had anticipated a decline of 2.8M barrels in U.S. crude stocks.

Oil prices already were higher amid simmering tensions between Iran and the U.S. as well as last week's shutdown of the east coast's largest gasoline refinery, Philadelphia Energy Solutions.

The energy group has surged to the top of the S&P 500 sector leaderboard: XOM +1% , COP +5.3% , HES +5.3% , NBL +4.6% , CHK +4.4% , EOG +4.4% , MRO +4.3% , APA +4.1% , DVN +4% , HAL +3.9% , PXD +2.7% , SLB +2.5% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO