UniFirst +5.8% post Q3 results

UniFirst’s (UNF +5.8% ) solid selling environment and improved pricing allowed the company to deliver record Q3 revenues off improved organic growth to $453.7M (+6.2% Y/Y).

Segment wise revenue: Core Laundry Operations was $399.8M (+5.5% Y/Y); Specialty Garments $37.3M (+9.6% Y/Y) & First Aid of $16.6M (+16.6% Y/Y).

Segment wise operating margin: Total increased 225 bps to 13.27%; Core Laundry Operations increased 280 bps to 13.4%; Specialty Garments declined 194 bps to 14.5% & First Aid also declined 206 bps to 8.4%.

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments totaled $349.4M and there was no LTD outstanding as of May 25, 2019.

The Company repurchased 99,500 common shares at an average share price of $147.47 for a total of $14.7M.

2019 Outlook: Revenues of $1.802-1.809B; EPS of $8.75-8.85.

