Enterprise to sell $2.5B of senior notes amid expansion plans

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +1.3% ) has put $2.5B of senior notes on the market via two sets of senior notes up for sale through Wells Fargo and 22 other banks.

One set of senior notes worth $1.25B pays 3.125% interest and is due in July 2029, and the second $1.25B set pays 4.2% interest and is due January 2050, according to an SEC filing.

EPD says it plans to use the expected $2.47B in proceeds to pay down debt, which includes $800M of senior notes due in October, with the rest to be used for general company purposes and growth projects.

The senior notes are being sold amid EPD's ambitious growth plans, including last month's announcement of a plan to build the Baymark ethylene pipeline to connect storage facilities in Mont Belvieu to an export terminal at Morgan's Point and another facility in Matagorda County.