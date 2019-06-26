The RealReal preps for IPO

Online luxury goods seller The RealReal (REAL) is the next retailer looking to catch an investor with its IPO scheduled for later this week.

The RealReal plans to list 15M shares in a range of $17 to $19. At the midpoint, The RealReal would be valued at $1.49B.

The RealReal sells high-end consigned clothing, fine jewelry, watches, fine art and home decor. The company generated revenue of $207M in 2018 and booked a loss of $76M. Gross merchandise value was a whopping $711M.

The RealReal enters a somewhat volatile online retail subsector that includes Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and newbie Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV). While different in nature, one thing all those names have in common is large price swings.