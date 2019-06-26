Energy 

Norway's oil and gas output at risk as strike looms

|About: ConocoPhillips (COP)|By:, SA News Editor

Norway's oil and gas production could be disrupted starting Friday as 1,600 offshore workers are threatening strike action.

The impact on production is unclear, but the Asgard C, Knarr and Statfjord C facilities are among those affected, as is the Johan Sverdrup development project, S&P Global Platts reports.

A total of 15 floating installations, most of them at fields operated by Equinor (EQNR +2.5%), could be affected, according to oil workers union Industri Energi.

Other companies producing oil and gas offshore Norway include Eni (NYSE:E), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNY), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

