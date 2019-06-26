Stocks' advance tempered by Trump trade comments

Stocks pare gains in midday trading after President Trump discussed a wide range of topics in an interview on Fox Business, including that he's "very happy" with where the U.S. is "right now" regarding the trade situation with China.

"We're taking in a fortune" and it's "not a good thing for China, but it's a very good thing for us," Trump told Fox's Maria Bartiromo.

Those comments temper Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's remarks that a U.S.-China trade deal was ~90% complete.

The Nasdaq rises 0.7% as chipmakers gain following Micron's better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Nasdaq had increased as much as 1.1% in morning trading.

S&P 500, up 0.2% , had risen as much as 0.5% earlier, and the Dow rises 0.2% vs. +0.5% earlier.

Looking at S&P 500 industry segments, six out of 11 sectors are in the red; energy ( +2.2% ) and information technology ( +1.5% ) rise the most, while real estate ( -1.6% ), health care ( -1.3% ) and utilities ( -1.3% ) lag the broader market.

Crude oil gains 3.1% to $59.63 per barrel; gold slips 0.1% to $1,417.40 per ounce.

10-year Treasury falls, boosting yield 4 basis points to 2.03%.