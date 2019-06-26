East Coast's largest oil refinery to permanently close after fire

Philadelphia Energy Solutions will permanently shut its oil refinery within the next month after last week's massive fire caused substantial damage to the complex, says Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Spot market wholesale gasoline prices in the New York Harbor surged ~$0.053/gal on the news, and futures prices spiked ~$0.07/gal, or 3.6%.

The refinery had struggled financially for years and went through a bankruptcy process last year to reduce debt, but cash on hand continued to fall even after it emerged from bankruptcy in August; Credit Suisse and Bardin Hill became the controlling owners, with former primary owners Carlyle Group (CG +0.3% ) and Energy Transfer (ET +1.5% ) subsidiary Sunoco Logistics holding minority stakes.

Refining stocks are rallying, but oil analyst Tom Kloza says east coast pump prices should rise no more than $0.05/gal, as the loss of supply will be made up from elsewhere, including the Gulf Coast, Europe and Canada, since the entire world is well supplied.