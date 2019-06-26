Semis gain on Micron beat, trade optimism

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gains 3.6% while the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) rises 1.5% after a combination of positive news for the sector.

Micron reported Q3 beats and revealed it will further decrease its NAND wafer starts to help control the oversupply.

Earlier today, U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the U.S. and China are "about 90% there" towards a trade deal and sounded positive on the Trump-Xi meeting happening this weekend.

