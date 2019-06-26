China Mobile to deploy new Nokia Massive MIMO antenna

At Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, Nokia (NOK +0.8% ) announced that China Mobile (CHL +0.5% ) will be the first to deploy its new Massive MIMO solution as it works to allocate network resources between 4G and 5G users.

The state-owned telecom will adopt Nokia's AirScale mMIMO Adaptive Antenna, which Nokia says was built specifically for the bandwidth/coverage requirements of the Chinese market.

Nokia says the newest version of that antenna is 80W greater (at 320W) than its closest market rival, and can support 4G and 5G concurrently in the 2.6 GHz frequency.