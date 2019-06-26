Boeing in talks to reimburse airlines after 737 MAX grounding, CEO says

Boeing (BA +1.5% ) is having "ongoing conversations" with its airline customers about possible reimbursements following the grounding of its 737 MAX, CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells Axios.

Some of the reimbursement talks included the "financial impact" of the plane's grounding while others were about future aircraft delivery and increasing services and training, the CEO says.

Muilenburg refuses to acknowledge that MCAS was a specific "red flag" during the 737 MAX's six-year development and certification process, saying "there were a number of factors involved [in the two fatal crashes], and we have to look at that holistically."

The 737 MAX remains on track to be cleared to return to the skies by the end of this summer, Muilenburg says, while cautioning it could be months until the entire worldwide fleet returns to the air.