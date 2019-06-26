Bitcoin's gone parabolic

It was only a few days ago that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was facing stern resistance to push through $10K. Now, just after the noon hour Wednesday on the East Coast, it's pushed through $13K, up 12.5% today to $13,216.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC +14% ).

Coindesk notes Bitcoin is up nearly 50% over the past week. It's also more than tripled in value this year.

Most of the rest of the crypto sector is in the green as well, but the gains of other sizable players like Ether (ETH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), Ripple (XRP-USD), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) are lagging those of the Big Dog.