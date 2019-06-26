Dolphin Drilling to regroup after $1B bankruptcy - Reuters

Dolphin Drilling (OTCPK:FOEAF) filed for bankruptcy, and its creditors seized its key assets in a restructuring that will see the company maintain operations.
Dolphin Drilling had debt of ~$1B at the end of 2018 and annual net loss of ~$300M.
Over the past year the company's share price has fallen 88% and was down 6.6% early in Wednesday’s session, until trading was suspended before the bankruptcy announcement.
Th old holding company will be wound down, however its rig-owning subsidiaries were restructured and will continue to offer services to oil firms.
Strategic Value Partners will be the main shareholders of the new, reconstructed company.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox