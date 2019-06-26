Dolphin Drilling to regroup after $1B bankruptcy - Reuters

Dolphin Drilling (OTCPK:FOEAF) filed for bankruptcy, and its creditors seized its key assets in a restructuring that will see the company maintain operations.

Dolphin Drilling had debt of ~$1B at the end of 2018 and annual net loss of ~$300M.

Over the past year the company's share price has fallen 88% and was down 6.6% early in Wednesday’s session, until trading was suspended before the bankruptcy announcement.

Th old holding company will be wound down, however its rig-owning subsidiaries were restructured and will continue to offer services to oil firms.

Strategic Value Partners will be the main shareholders of the new, reconstructed company.