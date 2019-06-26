New Papua treasurer wants more benefits from LNG, mining projects

Papua New Guinea's new treasurer says the country will seek to extract more benefits from gas and mining projects, putting Total (NYSE:TOT), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and their partners on notice.

Treasurer Sam Basil, appointed earlier this month by new Prime Minister Marape, says Papua also needs better forecasts from XOM and TOT on the expected income flow from a $13B plan to double the country's liquefied natural gas exports.

TOT leads the Papua LNG project, which will develop the Elk-Antelope gas fields to feed two new LNG production units to be sited at the PNG LNG plant, run by XOM, while XOM and its partners plan to add a third new unit at PNG LNG, which will partly be fed by another new field, P’nyang.

PNG LNG project is the biggest foreign investment in the country and crucial to the economy, but the plant has been a disappointing contributor since it began exporting LNG in 2014.

Basil also says the government would delay talks with the owners of the Wafi Golpu gold project, Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF), until the state negotiating team has talked to the Morobe provincial government about its aspirations for the project.