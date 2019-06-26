Fang's ADS ratio change same as 1-for-5 reverse split

Fang Holdings (SFUN -3.5% ) revises the ratio of American depositary shares to class A ordinary shares to have the same effect as a one-for-5 reverse ADS split.

Ratio changes from 5 ADSs representing 1 class A ordinary share to 1 ADS representing 1 class A ordinary share.

Change is expected to take place at the open of business on July 8, 2019.

As a result of the change in the ADS ratio, the ADS price is expected to increase proportionally, although Fang can give no assurance that the ADS price after the ratio change will be equal to or greater than five times the ADS price before the change.