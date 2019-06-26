Tesla goes skunkworks with battery cell development

Tesla (TSLA +0.3% ) is developing the capability to manufacture its own battery cells, sources tell CNBC.

Tesla employees are said to be researching battery cell manufacturing (equipment and processes) at a skunkworks lab a few minutes from its automobile plant in Fremont, California.

While the report is consistent with recent job listings by Tesla for battery cell design engineers, the company is not expected to break ties with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY, OTCPK:PCRFF) and other suppliers anytime soon with the Gigafactory in China targeted to come on line in Q4.

Already out in the wild, Elon Musk has teased a plan to scale up battery production and hinted that an announcement could be made at an investor battery and powertrain event before the end of the year.