McCormick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mkc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.