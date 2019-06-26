CalAmp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-69.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $87.07M (-8.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, camp has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.

