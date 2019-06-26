Acasti up 17% after bullish CaPre update

Thinly traded nano cap Acasti Pharma (ACST +17.1% ) is up a whopping 41x surge in volume after its business update this morning that including encouraging statements on lead candidate CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid), in development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (excessive triglycerides in the blood).

President & CEO Jan D'Alvise said that its Phase 3 studies, TRILOGY 1 & TRILOGY 2, remain on track and on budget. Randomization has been completed and 60% of the participants have completed treatment. Topline results from T1 should be available in December followed by topline data from T2 in January 2020.

Mr. D'Alvise is optimistic about successful outcomes from the trials, citing a longer six-month treatment period at 4 gm/day (Phase 2 studies assessed 1, 2 and 4 gm/day for only 8 - 12 weeks). Dose-related responses were observed in earlier studies.