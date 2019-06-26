Accenture Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.03B (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ACN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward.