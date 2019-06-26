Patterson Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Patterson (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PDCO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.