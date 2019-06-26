Progress Software Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.2M (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PRGS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.