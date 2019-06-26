Stocks recede from session highs

The S&P 500, up almost 0.1%, erases most of its earlier gains as tech and energy's advance is tempered by declines in real estate and utilities.
The Nasdaq, up as much as 1.1% in morning trading, is up 0.4% in midafternoon, while the Dow, which had risen as much as 0.4%, holds onto a 0.2% gain. The S&P had gained 0.5% earlier.
Seven out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors light up red, with utilities (-1.6%), real estate (-1.3%), and consumer staples (-1.2%) pulling down the most. Energy (+1.8%) and information technology (+1.2%) log in the strongest gains.
Crude oil rises 2.8% to $59.45 per barrel.
10-year Treasury yield pushes up 4 basis points to 2.033%.
