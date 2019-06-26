Stocks recede from session highs

The S&P 500, up almost 0.1% , erases most of its earlier gains as tech and energy's advance is tempered by declines in real estate and utilities.

The Nasdaq, up as much as 1.1% in morning trading, is up 0.4% in midafternoon, while the Dow, which had risen as much as 0.4%, holds onto a 0.2% gain . The S&P had gained 0.5% earlier.

Seven out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors light up red, with utilities ( -1.6% ), real estate ( -1.3% ), and consumer staples ( -1.2% ) pulling down the most. Energy ( +1.8% ) and information technology ( +1.2% ) log in the strongest gains.

Crude oil rises 2.8% to $59.45 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield pushes up 4 basis points to 2.033%.