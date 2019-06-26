Movie theaters to air high-profile boxing match

Fathom Events says it will have a live broadcast of the July 20 boxing match between WBA welterweight champion Manny "Pac Man" Pacquiao and Super WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith "One Time" Thurman showing at 175 movie theaters across the U.S.

Fathom Events, which call itself the leading event cinema distributor, is owned by AMC Entertainment (AMC -0.5% ), Cinemark Holdings (CNK -0.8% ) and Cineworld Group (OTC:CNWGY) subsidiary Regal Entertainment.

The airing of the high-profile boxing match arrives with the U.S. box office down 10% YTD.