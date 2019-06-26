ConAgra Brands Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.66B (+35.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.