Proofpoint +4% as Needham predicts 'robust year'

Needham reaffirms its Buy rating and $135 price target on Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) .

Analyst Alex Henderson says PFPT is "on track to deliver another robust year," and he senses that "the current quarter is progressing well."

Henderson is optimistic on Proofpoint's growth, billings, margins, strong subscription uptake, and improving sales productivity.

Proofpoint is expected to report earnings on July 25. Consensus estimates have revenue of $211.33M with $0.36 EPS.

Proofpoint shares are up 4.1% to $115.80.

PFPT has a Buy average Sell Side rating.