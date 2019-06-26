Shaw Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.32 (+277.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.34B (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SJR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.