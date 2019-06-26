ConocoPhillips raised to Buy at Mizuho on improved unit cash margins

In a day filled with broad gains for oil and gas shares, ConocoPhillips (COP +5.2% ) climbs more than most after Mizuho upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $80 price target, raised from $74.

Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey says COP is among the best positioned for the "new E&P model" after having taken major steps to improve unit cash margins through divestitures and liquids-led unconventional growth, and is lowering fixed cost burdens by undertaking major debt reduction and share buybacks.

"We think the cash return message will begin to evolve and become more dividend-focused," Sankey writes.